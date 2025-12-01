McHenry Outdoor Theater, Star 105.5 team up for toy drive

Danika Plancon of McHenry receives a candy cane from Santa as her brother, Donovan, looks on at the McHenry Outdoor Theater, where movies are scheduled until late December. A toy drive takes place Dec. 5-6, with a Santa sighting expected on Dec. 6. (Photo by Joe Cicero | McHenry Outdoor Theater)

The McHenry Outdoor Theater and Star 105.5 are joining forces to help the new Kids in Need Secret Santa program meet demand this holiday season.

On Friday, Dec. 5 and Saturday, Dec. 6, anyone bringing at least one new, unwrapped toy to the theater box office will receive free carload admission to see “Elf,” the 2003 holiday classic featuring Will Ferrell, James Caan and Bob Newhart.

Santa is also expected to make an appearance Dec. 6. On both evenings, the theater’s hot chocolate bar will be available with white chocolate bits, mini marshmallows and peppermint sprinkles.

“Pack up the kids and a new toy and come out for the fun,” Joe Cicero, president of marketing and promotions at the drive-in theater, as well as morning Star 105.5 radio show co-host with Tina Bree, said in a news release.

The box office will open at 5:30 p.m. both evenings. The movie will start at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, 1510 N. Chapel Hill Road, just east of McHenry in Lakemoor. Regular late-season carload admission is $15.

Cicero said the theater is teaming up with Star 105.5’s new owners, Connoisseur Media, as well as partnering with several area businesses that are serving as toy drop-off sites, to benefit KIN Secret Santa, formerly Rotary Secret Santa.

Gordon Mays, Chicagoland operations manager for Connoisseur Media, said it’s an honor to participate.

“We’re thrilled to be part of something that is going to bring real joy,” he said. “We are parents. We know how special it is to see kids light up during the holidays. Teaming up with the McHenry Outdoor Theater to help create a bit of that magic is going to be fun.”

Alicia Wehby, executive director of Kids in Need McHenry County, said she hopes the toy drive is a big success. Already by early November, about 1,700 children were signed up to receive gifts through KIN Secret Santa. The program is open to families with children ages infant to 12 who are not signed up with any other Christmas assistance plan.

The deadline for signing up is 6 p.m. Dec. 3. Visit kinmc.org/secretsanta for more information.

“We’re extremely honored and excited for the drive-in to think of us and to offer these nights for their fans to give back to the kids in our community,” Wehby said. “Star and Joe specifically have always provided such amazing support for us. We’re grateful to see that continue.”

Wehby added that KIN McHenry County has seen a 30% increase in need over the past year. The organization assists foster and other families by providing essentials like clothing, bedding, personal care items, school supplies and winter gear.

“We help take these stresses off of families so they can focus on keeping a roof over their head and putting food on the table,” she said.

In addition to Star 105.5 and the Outdoor, Wehby thanked all of the businesses that are promoting awareness of KIN Secret Santa and assisting as toy drop-off sites, including Martin Chevrolet in Crystal Lake; Coldwell Banker Real Estate in Algonquin and McHenry; Whiskey and Wine in Algonquin; and The Bremer Team – Keller Williams Success Realty, Brunch Café, Meat & Potatoes and HealthMarkets Insurance – Santos Agency, all in McHenry.