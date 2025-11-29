Man ejected from car in crash seriously injured in McHenry

A driver is in serious condition from a crash that ejected him from the car Friday night in McHenry.

McHenry officers responded to a call at approximately 9:20 p.m. Friday to the area of Chapel Hill Road and Julia Way for a two-vehicle crash, McHenry Police Public Affairs Officer Ashley O’Herron said. A preliminary investigation found that the two cars were traveling south on Chapel Hill Road when, “for an unknown reason,” one rear-ended the other and rolled “several times” causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle, O’Herron said.

The driver, a man in 20s, was transported to a Level 1 trauma center at Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville. Medical helicopters could not be used due to weather, McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Ryan Mastandrea said in an email. The driver of the other car was not injured, O’Herron said.

The crash is currently under investigation and the cause has not yet been determined. As of now, there are no indications that alcohol was a factor, according to McHenry Police.

Chapel Hill Road between Lincoln Road and Julia Way was closed to traffic in both directions for over three hours Friday night, according to an alert sent out by McHenry police.