‘Stranger Things’ tie-in merch on deck at Trend Cellar in McHenry

Finnley Chrisman sorts through the "Stranger Things" shirts on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, at The Trend Cellar in McHenry. The shop will start to sell its tie-in merchandise on Wednesday. (Janelle Walker)

There is nothing like a rabid fan base, a final TV season and a merchandise tie-in to draw a crowd, and Carol Chrisman’s store is ready for it.

The Trend Cellar in McHenry has in recent days begun selling official “Stranger Things” tie-in skateboard decks and apparel produced by California-based skateboard company Santa Cruz.

“These are very limited runs,” Chrisman said.

The 1980s-based sci-fi and nostalgia-laden Neflix series dropped the first half of its final season on Nov. 26.

Fans of the show can pick up the officially-licensed merchandise which features “a lineup of multicolor glow-in-the-dark decks and a range of ‘Stranger Things’-inspired apparel that brings the world of Hawkins under your feet and to your closet,” according to the Santa Cruz website.

“I am going to keep a set” of the shirts, said her grandson, Finnley Chrisman. The 16-year-old just started working at the skate, frisbee golf and clothing store on 1326 Riverside Drive in McHenry.

Finnley said he is a “casual fan” of the series but added he’s watched the previous four seasons through twice.

Based on customer demand for previous TV tie-ins, she expects that once words gets out she has the demogorgon and Hellfire Club logos on shirts and skateboards “they will come in. I know there are people who will want to collect them,” Carol Chrisman said – and not just Finnley.

Finnley Chrisman sorts through a selection of "Stranger Things" shirts and skateboard decks on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, at The Trend Cellar in McHenry. The shop will start to sell its tie-in merchandise on Wednesday. (Janelle Walker)

The last TV-tie in merchandise they had came from another Netflix series, “Outer Banks.” That show’s final season is expected in 2026.

The Trend Cellar opened in August 2024. It’s the second time around for the brand – Chrisman opened the first Trend Cellar in 1996 because of her sons.

“I had boys who were into skateboard and BMX,” Chrisman said. They family went to the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta and stopped at a woman-owned skate shop as part of that trip.

“They rolled out the ramps and the kids were skating and having a great time,” Chrisman said.

She got home that fall and started researching skate shops in the area. The first shop started “with a little bit of everything,” but skateboards and accessories were a big part of the business.

But times changed. After a few moves, Chrisman closed the shop in 2011 to focus on the women’s clothing shop she now co-owns at 1237 N. Green St., Black Orchid Boutique.

“I figured I would open a women’s boutique for my granddaughters,” Chrisman said.

The idea to reopen The Trend Cellar came from one of her grandsons, Trevor Chrisman, who wanted see how it would do as one of McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes. The Trend Cellar was one of the retail incubator’s first tenants in 2023.

The season in the incubator space also made her ready to reopen the skate shop.

“I started looking for a store [location] again after two weeks in the tiny shops,” Chrisman said.