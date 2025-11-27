Jacobs gets 29 points from Malachi Bell to win Lakes Hoopsgiving tourney: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys basketball

Jacobs 62, Lakes 59: At Lake Villa, freshman Malachi Bell scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Golden Eagles to the tournament title at the Lakes Hoopsgiving Tournament. Jacobs finished the tourney 3-0.

Woodstock 58, Wauconda 56: At Woodstock, Liam Laidig scored 19 points as the Blue Streaks improved to 3-0 in the Hoops for Healing Classic. Max Beard added 18 and Rian Hahn-Clifton had 11 for Woodstock.

Harvard 68, Alden-Hebron 58: At Round Lake, Julian Acosta scored 24 points to lead the Hornets to their first win of the season. Cristian Pagles added 18 points and Pablo Muralles 10 for Harvard (1-1). Fabian Carreno led the Giants (0-2) with 17 points and Aldo Carreno added 15 for A-H.

Cary-Grove 58, Grayslake Central 46: At Johnsburg, AJ Berndt scored 20 points and dished out five assists to lead the Trojans to their second win at the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament. Adam Bauer added 16 points and six rebounds and Dylan Dumele chipped in 13 points for C-G (2-1).

Deerfield 69, McHenry 61: At Mundelein, Adam Anwar scored a team-high 28 points as the Warriors fell to the Warriors at the Mundelein Thanksgiving Tournament. Nate Ottaway added 18 points for McHenry (1-1).

Burlington Central 75, Dixon 27: At Sycamore, the Rockets rolled at the Leland Strombom Tournament. Central (1-0) will face the host Spartans on Friday.

Palatine 48, Hampshire 37: At Palatine, Trey Simmons scored 13 points as the Whip-Purs fell to the host Pirates at the Ed Molitor Thanksgiving Tournament. Bradley Boyd and Jaiden Baldwin scored six points each for Hampshire (0-2).

Oregon 68, Marian Central 53: At Oregon, the Hurricanes fell to the host Hawks at the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament.

Crystal Lake South 67, Johnsburg 36: At Johnsburg, Noah Cook poured in 24 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Gators picked up their first win of the season. Ryan Morgan added 19 for South (1-2). Jayce Schmitt had nine points to lead Johnsburg (2-1).

Crystal Lake Central 62, Elk Grove 49: At Crystal Lake, the host Tigers opened their season with a win over the Grenadiers at the Crystal Lake Central Thanksgiving Tournament.

Girls basketball

Cary-Grove 49, Marengo 43: At Cary, Malaina Kurth scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Trojans (2-0) to the nonconference win. Kennedy Manning added 11 for C-G. Macy Noe led Marengo (1-4) with 15 points. Maggie Hanson added 12 for the Indians.

McHenry 51, Rockford East 24: At Rockford, Mia Schober scored 12 points and Angie Rehm added 11 as the Warriors captured the nonconference contest. Kaitlyn Miller chipped in with 10 points and Lucy Jones added nine for McHenry (3-2).

Boys wrestling

2025 Turkey Shoot Tournament: At Wauconda, Huntley placed third, Woodstock fourth and Prairie Ridge rounded out the top five teams behind champion Grant. Gavin Kennedy (106 pounds) and Logan Drews (120) won titles for Huntley, Liam O’Connor won at 157 and Kendrick Thomas at 190 for Woodstock. Jordan Sylvanus won at 165 for Johnsburg.

Marmion Academy Cadet Classic: At Aurora, in the match of the night, Jimmy Mastny of Marian Central took down nationally-ranked Aaron Stewart of Warren at 190 pounds. Dan French finished second at 215 for Marian.

Addison Trail Invite: At Addison, Aiden Rodriguez won the title at 175 pounds for Prairie Ridge.

Cary-Grove 39, Round Lake 30: At Round Lake, Jimmy Siragusa, Aiden Senitz, Leonard Zavala, Levi Ardente, Jacob Turner and Keegan Hammett won matches for C-G.

Sycamore 50, Hampshire 29: At Sycamore, Carter Hintz, Knox Homola, Jasper Hintz, Aric Abbott and Michael Brannigan won matches for the Whip-Purs.

Hampshire 69, Vernon Hills 9: At Sycamore, the Whip-Purs took down the Cougars in a nonconference match, winning all but two weight classes. Andrew Salmieri, Lou Jensen, Jacob Dankha, Marquis Thumand, Dawson Smith, John Janicki, Max Oleferchik, David Wesierski, and Jace Pfenning were among the winners for Hampshire.

Hampshire 40, Geneseo 35: At Sycamore, Knox Homola won by fall at 285 pounds to help the Whip-Purs win the match over the Maple Leafs. Carter Hintz, Brannigan, Thumand and Jensen were among the winners for Hampshire.

Girls wrestling

Rockford East E-Rab Invitational: At Rockford, Hampshire finished sixth in the team standings. Samantha Diehl won at 190 pounds and Amelia Nidelea-Polanin won at 120 for Hampshire, Madelyn Peterie won at 130 for Richmond-Burton and Annalee Aarseth of Crystal Lake South won at 115.

Minooka Girls Thanksgiving Throwdown: At Minooka, Huntley placed sixth in the team standings behind meet champion Lincoln-Way Central. Janiah Slaughter won at 105 and Aubrie Rohrbacher took 130 for Huntley.