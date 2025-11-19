Girls volleyball: 2025 All-Fox Valley Conference team announced

Hampshire’s Katelyn Petterson (left) and Kylie Lambert celebrate against Huntley earlier this season in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Here is the All-Fox Valley Conference girls volleyball team for the 2025 season, as selected by coaches.

Hampshire: Kylie Lambert, sr., S; Peyton Wurtz, sr., L; Elizabeth King, sr., OH; Katelyn Petterson, sr., OH

Huntley: Sophia Tocmo, sr., L; Abby Whitehouse, sr., S; Izzy Whitehouse, jr., OH; Summer Massow, jr., MB

Prairie Ridge: Addi Smith, sr., S; Tegan Vrbancic, jr., L; Maizy Agnello, jr., OH; Adeline Grider, jr., OH

Crystal Lake Central: Emily Mazza, sr., MB; Alexis Hadeler, sr., OH

Crystal Lake South: Bobbi Wire, jr., OH

Jacobs: Gracyn Sanders, sr., MB

Dundee-Crown: Maura Minogue, sr., L; Tori Brents, so., S

Burlington Central: Haidyn Schatz, sr., OH

Cary-Grove: Lucy Wittenberg, sr., L/OH

McHenry: Teage Wings, jr., MB