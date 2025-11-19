Shaw Local

Girls volleyball: 2025 All-Fox Valley Conference team announced

Hampshire’s Katelynn Petterson, left, and Kylie Lambert celebrate a point in their two-set win over Huntley in varsity girls volleyball at Hampshire High School in Hampshire on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.

Hampshire’s Katelyn Petterson (left) and Kylie Lambert celebrate against Huntley earlier this season in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

By Alex Kantecki

Here is the All-Fox Valley Conference girls volleyball team for the 2025 season, as selected by coaches.

Hampshire: Kylie Lambert, sr., S; Peyton Wurtz, sr., L; Elizabeth King, sr., OH; Katelyn Petterson, sr., OH

Huntley: Sophia Tocmo, sr., L; Abby Whitehouse, sr., S; Izzy Whitehouse, jr., OH; Summer Massow, jr., MB

Prairie Ridge: Addi Smith, sr., S; Tegan Vrbancic, jr., L; Maizy Agnello, jr., OH; Adeline Grider, jr., OH

Crystal Lake Central: Emily Mazza, sr., MB; Alexis Hadeler, sr., OH

Crystal Lake South: Bobbi Wire, jr., OH

Jacobs: Gracyn Sanders, sr., MB

Dundee-Crown: Maura Minogue, sr., L; Tori Brents, so., S

Burlington Central: Haidyn Schatz, sr., OH

Cary-Grove: Lucy Wittenberg, sr., L/OH

McHenry: Teage Wings, jr., MB

