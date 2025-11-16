Johnsburg home uninhabitable following Sunday-morning fire

A fire Sunday morning left a Johnsburg home uninhabitable with smoke and water damage throughout, according to a news release from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were called to the 4000 block of North Hillcrest Place about 7:50 a.m. according to the release. Crews arriving at the scene within five minutes of the initial call found all residents safely out of the house, but an active fire at the rear of the home was spreading into the house.

Firefighters spent about 40 minutes battling the blaze, which caused significant damage to both the exterior and interior of the home, according to the release.

One resident was evaluated on the scene for a minor injury but was not transported for further care.

Additional assistance – either on the scene or covering McHenry Township stations – came from fire departments or fire districts from Antioch, Cary, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Nunda, Richmond, Round Lake, Spring Grove, Wauconda, Wonder Lake and Woodstock.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation, and no damage estimate was provided.