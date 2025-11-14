Patty Langanis to be inducted into Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Cary-Grove coach Patty Langanis talks with her team during a timeout during an IHSA Class 4A Jacobs Regional final in 2015. (Matthew Apgar)

Long-time Cary-Grove coach Patty Langanis will be inducted into the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this weekend.

Langanis, who coached at Cary-Grove for 30 seasons and amassed almost 750 wins at the school, will be announced at this weekend’s state tournament after the Class 3A third-place match around 5 p.m. Saturday.

In partnership w/@GreatLakesVB we are proud to recognize Patty Langanis as our Class 2025 Hall of Fame inductee! Coach Langanis has made an incredible & everlasting impact on the sport of volleyball across Illinois & we are grateful beyond measure. THANK YOU Coach Langanis! pic.twitter.com/UiyDWvHt0s — Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association (@IVCAcoaches) November 11, 2025

According to IHSA records, which may not be fully complete and up to date, Langanis is among the top 25 coaches in state history in coaching wins. The IHSA recently recognized C-G as one of the top 50 volleyball programs in the state over the past 50 years, ranking No. 28 on the list that was released in October 2024.

Langanis resigned at C-G at the end of the 2024 season and this season took over as the head coach at Fox Valley Conference rival Dundee-Crown, where she led the Chargers to an eight-win improvement and .500 record.

Langanis, who was a collegiate setter at Iowa, led the Trojans to the school’s first state championship in any sport in 2009, defeating Lyons 25-23, 25-16, which was the start of a run of three straight Class 4A state tournament appearances.

The Trojans made it back to the state championship in 2010 and 2011 and finished runner-up in both years. The 2010 team started 40-0, earning a No. 1 national ranking, before losing in the championship to Lyons 25-23, 19-25, 25-23 in a rematch of the 2009 final.

Cary-Grove made it to state one more time under under Langanis in 2016 and placed third.

According to the IVCA more than 63 of her players went on to compete in college, including current high school coaches Karen Naymola (Huntley) and Amy Johnson (Crystal Lake Central).

Langanis was coached by her mother, Carol Griffith, a National Volleyball Hall of Famer and Michigan Volleyball Hall of Fame coach.