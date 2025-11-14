Shaw Local

Girls volleyball: 2025 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Woodstock North senior setter Gabby Schefke named KRC Player of the Year

\Woodstock North's Gabriella Schefke serves the ball during a Kishwaukee River Conference volleyball match against Johnsburg on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at Woodstock North High School.

\Woodstock North's Gabby Schefke serves the ball during a Kishwaukee River Conference volleyball match against Johnsburg during the 2024 season. Schefke was named the 2025 Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year by coaches. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

By Alex Kantecki

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference girls volleyball team for the 2025 season, as selected by coaches.

KRC Player of the Year: Gabby Schefke, Woodstock North, sr., S

Woodstock North: Maddie Sofie, sr., L; Jenna Johnson, jr., OH

Richmond-Burton: Dani Hopp, jr., OH; Lanee Cooley, jr., L; Zoe Freund, jr., OPP

Johnsburg: Adelaide Bruns, so., S/RS; Abriana Bruns, sr., L; MB; Alexis Sweetwood, jr., OH

Marengo: Ava Brown, so., S/OPP

Plano: Camila Nunez, jr., S

Sandwich: Rylee Huml, jr., L

Woodstock: Andrea Leon, so., L

Harvard: Madison McDonough, jr., OH

