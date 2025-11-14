Girls volleyball: 2025 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Here is the All-Kishwaukee River Conference girls volleyball team for the 2025 season, as selected by coaches.
KRC Player of the Year: Gabby Schefke, Woodstock North, sr., S
Woodstock North: Maddie Sofie, sr., L; Jenna Johnson, jr., OH
Richmond-Burton: Dani Hopp, jr., OH; Lanee Cooley, jr., L; Zoe Freund, jr., OPP
Johnsburg: Adelaide Bruns, so., S/RS; Abriana Bruns, sr., L; MB; Alexis Sweetwood, jr., OH
Marengo: Ava Brown, so., S/OPP
Plano: Camila Nunez, jr., S
Sandwich: Rylee Huml, jr., L
Woodstock: Andrea Leon, so., L
Harvard: Madison McDonough, jr., OH