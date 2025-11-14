Genoa man with at least 6 prior DUIs found ‘slumped over’ in truck in McHenry, officials say, charged again

At about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man with more than six prior violations for driving drunk was arrested after McHenry police found him asleep behind the steering wheel of his truck, according to authorities.

Police arrived in response to a 911 call reporting the truck struck a curb and a sign, then drove across a grassy area, prosecutors said.

James R. Conaway, 58, of Genoa is charged with two Class X counts of aggravated DUI, along with driving while his license was revoked, according to information filed in McHenry County court.

Conaway appeared Wednesday before Judge Christopher Harmon, who denied Conaway’s pretrial release from county jail. Harmon agreed with prosecutors that Conaway poses a threat to the community, and citing multiple prior DUI offenses dating back to 1986, and driving without a license for at least a fourth time.

Assistant State’s Attorney Margaret O’Brien said police found Conaway “slumped over the steering wheel” asleep in his pickup truck. Police responded after witnesses called 911 reporting a truck hit a curb and a sign, then drove across a grassy area. Police said he had red, glassy, bloodshot eyes, O’Brien said.

The prosecutor said Conaway admitted to police that he had five to six alcoholic drinks and said they “didn’t need to even do the field sobriety test.” A breath test showed his alcohol level was .263, more than three times the legal limit of .08, the prosecutor said.

“He has had a drinking problem since 1986″ when he received his first violation for driving drunk, O’Brien said, “and has done nothing to correct it.”

She argued no conditions will keep him from driving drunk, O’Brien said, noting Conaway’s past convictions and that he’s lost his driver’s license “several times over.”

But Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger said Conaway has a full-time job as an electrician and argued for his release so he can work. The attorney said in past cases Conaway has “complied with court supervision” and has had periods of remaining sober. The public defender also said that in 2023 Conaway successfully completed a DUI diversion program in DeKalb County.

Conaway “is an example of someone who benefits from court supervision [and has] clearly demonstrated there are conditions ... so he can go to work,” Giesinger said.

The judge said he appreciated the argument but ultimately sided with prosecutors. Harmon told the defendant: “Mr. Conaway, your alcoholism is no longer in remission. I find the State proved its argument. I appreciate ... a diversion program and court supervision work but that is not the court’s job.”

Probation is not an option if he is convicted on the Class X felonies, for which he would face six to 30 years in prison. Conaway is due in court Dec. 3.