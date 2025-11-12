Maplewood developers in Cary get another extension to submit their plans

Cordogan Clark associate Viral Shah shows updated plans for the development on the former Maplewood school property on June 18, 2025 in Cary. (Michelle Meyer)

Developers looking to turn the former Maplewood School property into a multi- and single-family residential area in Cary have been granted another 60 days to propose the final plan to the Village Board.

Developer Cordogan Clark cited the need for an extension to complete negotiations and finalize construction budgets. Village trustees unanimously approved the 60-day extension at a recent meeting.

This is the second delay after the first 90-day extension was granted in August and was set to expire Nov. 13. With another 60 days to finalize plans, the new deadline is now Jan. 12.

The extension will allow developers to finalize construction budgets and “complete negotiations of the redevelopment agreement with the village,” according to village documents.

Despite the total extension of 150 days, developers don’t expect the delay to affect their schedule for the project.

Developers updated their plans in June to include some owner-occupied single-family homes and a larger public park after many nearby residents were outspoken in opposing multifamily dwellings. However, residents’ concerns over density and building height remain.

The new plan now calls for 12 two-story, single-family homes; 16 two-story townhouses; 22 three-story townhomes; two five-story apartment buildings; and one four-story apartment building, totaling 228 apartment units.

In conjunction, the Maplewood Road extension project adjacent to the proposed development also is making progress in its planning stages. The new road would be an extension of Industrial Drive, running from Cary-Algonquin Road to High Road, parallel with Route 14 and south of the railroad tracks. Its aim is to improve mobility to downtown Cary.

The village is nearing the completion of the first of three phases, with the next phase including land acquisition and plan preparation expected to take about one year, according to the village website.

The Village Board unanimously approved in a consent agenda vote last week an agreement to pay $1.1 million to HDR Engineering for engineering services.

The new road would serve as the only access point into the new development.