Crystal Lake student’s makes big-screen debut in ‘Running Man’ remake

Crystal Lake student Mason Houltram at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, UK while filming for "The Running Man" in February 2025. (Photo provided by Brent Houltram)

A Crystal Lake middle school student will be making his debut on the silver screen next week, playing a role in a remake of the iconic 1987 film “The Running Man” that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Bernotas Middle School student Mason Houltram, 12, plays the role of “kid on train” in the film that takes place in a dystopian future, where contestants are on the run from assassins in a deadly TV game show. The updated film, based on the 1982 novel written by Stephen King, is directed by Edgar Wright and stars A-listers such as Glen Powell, Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo and William H. Macy.

Mason started acting two years ago, after he realized he didn’t like wrestling. His dad, Brent Houltram, gave him the option to quit only if he tried out for a musical instead.

“I did the musical, and I really liked it, so I kept going,” Mason said.

Theater life quickly developed into a passion, and Mason now regularly appears in productions at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake, the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights and The Studio in Rockford.

Crystal Lake student Mason Houltram bows after his performance in the Children’s Theatre of Elgin’s production of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical" in April 2025. (Photo provided by Brent Houltram)

Right now, Mason is in “Beetlejuice Jr.” at the Metropolis and another production in Rockford.

“He attends a lot of different classes,” his father said. “He’s just continuously trying to prefect his craft, and I think his hard work will hopefully get him to play more roles going forward.”

It was through his talent agent that Mason got the opportunity to audition for his role in “The Running Man,” Brent Houltram said.

After landing the role, Mason and his dad were off to Britain in February to film at the Warner Bros. Studios, where the “Harry Potter” series was filmed. Mason said the energy on the set was always high.

“Glen Powell, he’s genuinely a really nice guy,” Mason said.

Mason works with Powell for the scene in “The Running Man” in which he appears. The scene takes place on a train and includes a fighting stunt.

“We did a bunch of takes,” Mason said. “And it was to the point that I had to get ice packs for the side of my cheeks because they were slamming against the seats pretty hard.”

While hard at work on set, Mason was treated like a “true VIP” by the production company, his father said. He recalls an assistant carrying an umbrella over Mason in the pouring rain.

Mason has always been more drawn to theater, but now he wants to appear in more films after his “Running Man” experience.

Crystal Lake student Mason Houltram participates in a photo shoot in London while filming for "The Running Man" in February 2025. (Photo provided by Brent Houltram)

“I definitely would like to be in another movie, filming in London or down in [Los Angeles],” he said.

“The Running Man” is set for release Nov. 14, although earlier screenings are scheduled Thursday at the AMC in Lake in the Hills, where Mason plans to see it with family and friends.