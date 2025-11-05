Boys soccer: 2025 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Here is the 2025 All-Kishwaukee River Conference boys soccer team, as selected by KRC coaches.
Field Player of the Year: Nick Kyes, Richmond-Burton
Goalkeeper of the Year: Alex Carbajal, Woodstock North
Woodstock North: Saul Santana, so., M; Cole Morrison, sr., D; Alex Carbajal, so. GK; Barek Blue, so., D; Christian Arellano-Manriquez, sr., F; Joaquin Jasso, so., D
Harvard: Jesus Aquino, sr., M; Bryan Gorostieta, sr., F; Luis Pichardo, sr., M; Miguel Fuentes, sr., M
Richmond-Burton: Nate Larson, sr., D; Nick Kyes, jr., M; Brayden Mumbower, so., M
Plano: Isaiah Trujillo, jr., D; Cristian Sanchez, sr., M; Liam Soyk, so., GK
Woodstock: Luis Angel Camacho, sr., GK; Giovanni Hernandez, jr., M
Sandwich: Luis Quinones, sr., D; Diego Diaz, sr., M
Marengo: Myles Aukes, sr., D
Johnsburg: Liam Niederhofer, jr., F