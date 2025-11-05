Shaw Local

Boys soccer: 2025 All-Kishwaukee River Conference team announced

Richmond-Burton’s Nick Kyes named Field Player of the Year, Woodstock North’s Alex Carbajal earns Goalkeeper of the Year

Richmond-Burton’s Nick Kyes controls the ball in front of Woodstock's Ivan Shoulders during a Kishwaukee River Conference soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at Richmond-Burton High School, in Richmond.

By Russ Hodges

Here is the 2025 All-Kishwaukee River Conference boys soccer team, as selected by KRC coaches.

Field Player of the Year: Nick Kyes, Richmond-Burton

Goalkeeper of the Year: Alex Carbajal, Woodstock North

Woodstock North: Saul Santana, so., M; Cole Morrison, sr., D; Alex Carbajal, so. GK; Barek Blue, so., D; Christian Arellano-Manriquez, sr., F; Joaquin Jasso, so., D

Harvard: Jesus Aquino, sr., M; Bryan Gorostieta, sr., F; Luis Pichardo, sr., M; Miguel Fuentes, sr., M

Richmond-Burton: Nate Larson, sr., D; Nick Kyes, jr., M; Brayden Mumbower, so., M

Plano: Isaiah Trujillo, jr., D; Cristian Sanchez, sr., M; Liam Soyk, so., GK

Woodstock: Luis Angel Camacho, sr., GK; Giovanni Hernandez, jr., M

Sandwich: Luis Quinones, sr., D; Diego Diaz, sr., M

Marengo: Myles Aukes, sr., D

Johnsburg: Liam Niederhofer, jr., F

