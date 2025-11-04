McHenry City Council to send letter to county board opposing solar farm

FILE - Alpaca’s graze in the shade of solar panels during a stop on the McHenry County Farm Stroll on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Hephzibah Farms in Hebron. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

There was nothing on the McHenry City Council agenda about sending a letter to the McHenry County Board regarding a proposed solar array on Bull Valley Road outside city limits.

But with a vote on that solar farm likely to come before the next McHenry Council meeting, Mayor Wayne Jett asked if members would be OK with him sharing their thoughts.

“I would like to write a letter to Chairman [Mike] Buehler along with the County Board in opposition to the solar farm proposed on Bull Valley Road,” Jett said.

At its Oct. 6 meeting, the McHenry City Council nixed a solar array proposal off Curran Road. That was just up the road from the one under McHenry County consideration, at 6415 and 6517 Bull Valley Road.

That project, by Pebble Solar LLC, is seeking to place solar panels on 64 acres on the south side of Bull Valley Road in Nunda Township. Its consideration by the Zoning Board of Appeals was continued to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, according to county documents.

The McHenry City Council was not voting on the letter or even getting a consensus. Jett “would like to know if, individually, you agree with the position of letter,” City Attorney David McArdle said.

“It would read ... ‘I am writing to express the opposition of myself as Mayor and all individual City Council members to the solar farm,’” McArdle said.

Alderwoman Sue Miller, 7th Ward, said the letter “reflects many of the emails and responses we’ve had from our constituents over the last several solar conversations.”

With no one objecting to a letter going out, Jett said he would get it to Buehler.

The County Board, meanwhile, has expressed frustration with having to vote for solar farms, saying state law has made the county vulnerable to lawsuits if the board turns them down.