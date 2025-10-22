Man accused of crashing truck into McHenry home while drunk and fleeing on foot

A McHenry man is accused of running from the scene following a rollover crash early Wednesday morning in which the house he hit caught on fire too, according to McHenry police.

Jeremy L. Lisafeld, 26, is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, according to a news release from Deputy Chief Tom Walsh.

Police said emergency responders were called shortly after 2 a.m. to the 900 block of Center Street for the report of a reckless driver in a 2004 black Ford F-250 pickup truck. The truck left the road, rolled and collided with a house, causing it and the house to catch fire, Walsh said in the release.

The only person inside the home at the time of the crash was uninjured, and the residence suffered minor damage, according to the release. Police said Lisafeld left the scene on foot, but he was found in the area a short time later.

He was taken to Northwestern McHenry Hospital by the McHenry Township Fire Protection District for treatment of minor injuries, according to the release, which said Lisafeld was booked and released pending his next court date.

Anyone with additional information on the crash is asked to contact the McHenry Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 815-363-2599, or to call the McHenry Police anonymous tip line at 815-363-2124.