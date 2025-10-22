Car crashes into building in Lakemoor, catches fire

A vehicle crashed into an industrial building in Lakemoor Tuesday, causing a fire that spread from the car to the structure.

The vehicle crashed at about 2:40 p.m. into a gas meter and through the brick wall of a building that houses several businesses in the 400 block of Scotland Road, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District said in a news release.

When crews arrived within four minutes, a fire was spreading to the building and the call was upgraded to bring in additional personnel and water, since there are no hydrants in the area. Nicor was also called in.

Crews deployed two hose lines “to protect the businesses while working to keep the gas-fed fire in check” while personnel checked the building for occupants and for the driver of the vehicle. Everyone was accounted for and evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

“A tow truck already on location pulled the burning vehicle away from the building so that fire crews could access the gas shut-off valve,” the release said.

The gas was shut off and the fire was under control by about 3:05 p.m.

Departments that assisted or covered McHenry Township stations were Cary, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Nunda, Richmond, Round Lake, Spring Grove, Wauconda, Wonder Lake and Woodstock. Lakemoor police were also on the scene to investigate along with the fire district.

A damage estimate was not available.