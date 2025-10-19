Lakewood lowers speed limits on Haligus Road

The village of Lakewood has lowered the speed limit to 35 mph along Haligus Road near the new Lakewood Meadows Park. (Photo provided by Village of Lakewood)

Speed limits along Haligus Road in Lakewood are decreasing due to the new public park in the area.

Speed limits will be reduced from 45 mph to 40 mph between Lakewood and Woodbine roads and down to 35 mph between Woodbine and Ballard roads after village trustees unanimously approved the changes Tuesday.

The current speed limit of 45 mph will remain from Ackman to Lakewood roads and from Ballard Road to the northern village limit.

The village was able to drop the speed limit by 10 mph through a state statute that allows further reductions by public parks. Crystal Lake Park District’s Lakewood Meadows Park officially opened in late August.

The 10-acre park, at 6904 Haligus Road, has two playgrounds with Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible features, pickleball courts, shelters, grills, a splash pad, a basketball court, soccer fields, a pollinator garden and walking trails.

Lakewood Police Chief Michael Roth recommended the speed reductions to trustees because the “road is very dark at night, and there are many hills and a sharp curve.”

In a speed study conducted last month, the village found that 85% of the drivers were traveling at or below 51 mph on Haligus with the highest speed recorded at 100 mph.

Roth shared concerns on the difficulties of turning left onto Haligus because blind spots and high speeds leave “no room for error.”