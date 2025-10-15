Marengo crash victim identified as 19-year-old

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts put out a car and house fire from a fatal crash at the 22800 block of River Road near Marengo on Oct. 13, 2025. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

The woman killed in a fiery crash Monday near Marengo has been identified as a Janesville, Wisconsin, resident.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marley Galvan, 19. However, a cause of death was not determined in an autopsy conducted Tuesday, according to a news release from the coroner, Michael Rein.

“There are now preliminary findings at this time and toxicology is pending,” according to Rein’s release.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue District was called just before 9 p.m. Monday to the 22800 block of River Road, northwest of Marengo, for the report of a vehicle crashing into a house. Responding units were were told the vehicle was beginning to catch on fire, it was up against the house, and that there was a woman trapped inside, according to a release from Alex Vucha, public information officer.

An adult male who was also inside the vehicle was able to exit, according to the release, but the woman – Galvan – was inside the vehicle as the fire quickly grew out of control.

She was found inside the small sedan after the fire was put out, according to the release.

The male in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Vucha said.

The coroner’s office, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marengo Fire & Rescue District continue to investigate the crash.