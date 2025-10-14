Woman dies in fiery crash near Marengo; blaze spreads to home

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts put out a car and house fire from a fatal crash at the 22800 block of River Road near Marengo on Oct. 13, 2025. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

A woman died in a crash Monday evening that resulted in the car and a nearby home catching fire near Marengo, officials report.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded to a call at just before 9 p.m. Monday to the 22800 block of River Road near Marengo for a reported crash with occupants trapped in the car

Responders learned the car had caught fire, with a woman inside, and was near a home. The call was upgraded to a structure fire, bringing in resources from Woodstock and Union, Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

Police officers who were first on the scene tried to stop the fire with to use fire extinguishers, but it “quickly grew out of control,” Vucha said. Firefighters arrived to “a small sedan fully engulfed in flames in close proximity to the residence,” and the home began to catch fire as the siding started to melt.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in the car and the house “within minutes of arrival,” Vucha said.

A man and a woman were occupants of the car. The woman inside the car died at the scene. The adult male exited the car before first responders arrived and was transported with moderate injuries believed not to be life-threatening, according to the release.

No additional injuries were reported. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.