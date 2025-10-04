Union woman sentenced to 6½ years in prison in Crystal Lake man’s fatal overdose

A Union woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a Crystal Lake man’s fatal overdose and was sentenced to 6½ years in prison.

Heather L. Schultz, 45, pleaded guilty to drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony, according to a judgment order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt in McHenry County court.

Schultz was convicted in the death of Andrew Jacobson, 49, of Crystal Lake. Prosecutors said Schultz sold a diluted, 20-mg dose of some of her own prescribed methadone for $100.

Jacobson died on Jan. 27, according to an online obituary. The coroner ruled his death was the result of methadone toxicity, then-Assistant State’s Attorney Anthony Marin said.

At the time she was charged, Schultz was serving two years of drug court probation for unlawful possession of heroin, records show. Before being charged in Jacobson’s death, she had violated the terms of her probation multiple times, a petition to revoke her probation shows. Among the violations were positive screens for fentanyl and not reporting for sober support meetings and drug screens, according to the petition.

During her initial court appearance, Marin, who has since left the State’s Attorney’s office, said Schultz admitted she sold Jacobson the methadone. At that hearing, Judge Cynthia Lamb found Schultz was a danger to the community and denied her pretrial release. Lamb said even if released from jail and placed on home confinement, she could continue to sell drugs from her home.

Authorities found that a person named “Tina” connected Jacobson with Schultz and helped facilitate the transaction, authorities said. Marin said Jacobson had no history of alcohol abuse or substance use or abuse but had shoulder pain, which led him to use methadone, Marin said.

Schultz was serving two years of drug court probation when she sold Jacobson the methadone, authorities said. While serving probation before Jacobson’s death, she was accused of committing other probation violations, according to authorities and records, including testing positive for fentanyl on Nov. 2 and Nov. 16, 2023, shortly after being placed on probation.

Jacobson was described in an online obituary as a “quiet and private” man with a warm heart who was fiercely loyal to those he loved. He was a “dedicated truck driver” and he loved animals. He especially loved his ”beloved black lab, Jack, who was the love of his life. ... Andy’s heart also held a special place for his cat Midnight - who had adopted Andy by jumping into his truck when he was a kitten," the obituary said.

Schultz is required to serve 75% of her prison term followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release. She is receiving credit for 206 days spent in the county jail, according to the order.