Union woman charged with drug-induced homicide in death of Crystal Lake man

A Union woman, who prosecutors said was on probation when she allegedly sold a fatal dose of methadone to a Crystal Lake man, has been charged with drug-induced homicide.

Heather L. Schultz, 44, of the 15000 block of Route 176, faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the Class X felony, Judge Cynthia Lamb told the Schultz at Tuesday’s initial court hearing.

Schultz is accused of selling Andrew Jacobson, 47, a diluted, 20-milligram dose of methadone for $100, on or about Jan. 26, according to the criminal complaint and McHenry County Assistant State’s Attorney Anthony Marin.

Marin said Schultz admitted she sold Jacobson the methadone. Marin argued she is a danger to the community and could still sell drugs if released from county jail even if on home confinement with a monitor. Lamb agreed and detained her.

Schultz is accused of selling Jacobson some of her own prescribed methadone, according to Marin and court records. Jacobson died at about 4:30 a.m. the next morning. His death was the result of methadone toxicity, Marin said.

The investigation showed a person named “Tina” connected Jacobson with Schultz and helped facilitate the transaction, authorities said. Jacobson, who had no history of alcohol abuse or substance use or abuse, had shoulder pain, which led to him use methadone, Marin said.

He was ”otherwise healthy,” Marin said.

Schultz, who wept during her hearing, was initially arrested and charged on Jan. 27 with the unlawful manufacturing and delivery of methadone, criminal complaints filed Jan. 28 show. The charges were upgraded Monday, records show.

At the time of the alleged offenses, Schultz was serving two years of drug court probation, to which she was sentenced Oct. 26, 2023, court records show. Part of that probation included not committing any crimes, reporting to her probation officer, submitting to random screens for a substance use and not consuming any alcohol or non-prescribed dugs, a petition to revoke her probation said.

That probation was revoked the day Jacobson died and she was arrested. She has been in custody of the county jail since serving out jail time in that earlier case, records show.

While serving probation, before Jacobson’s death, she was accused of committing other probation violations, according to authorities and records, including testing positive for fentanyl on Nov. 2 and Nov. 16, 2023.

Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger argued for her release after she completes the jail time April 14 on the earlier case, saying she wants to be home to care for her elderly father and she has a job. There is no indication she sold drugs from her home, and she could safely be released from jail and put on court supervision, where a monitor and be required to submit to screens for substances, Giesinger said.

Jacobson was described in an online obituary as a “quiet and private” man with a warm heart who was fiercely loyal to those he loved. He was a “dedicated truck driver” and he loved animals. He especially loved his ”beloved black lab, Jack, who was the love of his life. ... Andy’s heart also held a special place for his cat Midnight - who had adopted Andy by jumping into his truck when he was a kitten.”

Schultz is due back in court March 26.