Crystal Lake Central student’s post with gun prompts police probe

Crystal Lake police said they detained a Crystal Lake Central High School student for questioning after being alerted to a social media post that showed the juvenile with a rifle and ammunition.

Police said in a news release late Friday that Central High’s school resource officer was alerted to the post Friday evening during the homecoming football game by a parent or guardian of a student from the opposing team, Jacobs High School.

“It was reported that the juvenile student posted a video of themselves holding a suspected rifle and a magazine containing firearm ammunition,” authorities said. “No words were spoken and no text displayed. No direct threat was made towards anyone.”

Police at the game determined the student who made the post was at the football game, quickly located the student and “detained them for further questioning,” the release stated.

“The subsequent investigation revealed the video was taken weeks prior and at a location away from any school property. The weapon displayed in the video was found to be real and was owned by a family member the juvenile did not live with.”

Police said they determined “after an extensive investigation” that the minor “did not have any weapons in their possession, nor did they have access to any weapons. The weapon displayed in the social media posting was secured with the assistance of an outside agency in the jurisdiction the weapon owner resides in.”

Authorities further stated there “is no known threat to the public or school.”

They also said they “applaud the actions of the juvenile(s) who alerted their parent(s)/guardian(s) who then immediately alerted the SRO and encourage continued trust and communication to help ensure the safety of everyone.”

Authorities also said they “worked closely with D155 staff to ensure they were aware of the investigation.”

Because the case involves a juvenile, “no further information will be available,” officials said.

However, the “event remains under investigation,” police said, and encouraged anyone with information to contact the department at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can also be texted, along with the letters “CLPDTIP,” to 847411.