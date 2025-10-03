McHenry County shops among hundreds in Illinois and Wisconsin fall Vintage Shop Hop on Oct. 3-4

Items are for sale in Q'Tiques in McHenry on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, for this weekend's Shop Hop. Over 300-plus vintage and antique shops are participating in Shop Hop in Wisconsin and Illinois. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

About 300 vintage shops and barns, high-end consignment and boutiques throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois are gearing up for the annual fall Vintage Shop Hop the weekend of Oct. 3 and 4.

During the shopping event treasure-seekers use an interactive Google Map and travel around to check out shops in other towns. The influx of out-of-town shoppers are a benefit to shop owners as well as the local economies, said Ann Campos of Roscoe, the event’s creator. Campos said the event is billed as the best road trip ever.

“If you love vintage and you love to shop, it’s a no-brainer to create your road trip and jump in the car with your gal pals,” Campos said.

Vintage Shop Hop weekends have been hosted for the last 12 years during the spring, and this is the fifth year of the fall event.

There will be 9,494 participants, the combined number of sellers, vendors and booth owners within the 294 shops, 143 towns within two states and one interactive Google Map.

Mandi Graf, of the D&M Finds booth in Q'Tiques in McHenry

During the events, which are a huge financial boost to small businesses that participate, shops will offer door prizes, free swag, deeper discounts and free giveaways. Some will have food trucks and live music.

“Anything they can dream up to make it fun for the shopper,” Campos said.

McHenry County shops participating are in Cary, Crystal Lake, Harvard, Marengo, McHenry, Richmond and Algonquin.

Kathy Quatraro owns Q’Tiques in McHenry, where renters sell a variety of antiques and vintage goods. She said during the event, which she will extend to Sunday, Oct. 5, some renters will offer raffles, teas, chocolates, demos and items to make jewelry, and trucker hats. Vintage Shop Hop weekend is a kickoff for her sellers to the fall and Christmas season.

“Our renters will pack their booths with fall, Halloween and Christmas the day before,” Quatraro said. “Every booth runs a sale. The customers want sales and deals that weekend.”

Nance Lopotko of the Eclectic Avenue booth Q'Tiques in McHenry

A month before the Vintage Shop Hop weekends, Quatraro said she offers a “blowout sale” in her warehouse. What doesn’t sell is donated. Then, her daughter “restages the warehouse with new stock. ... Everything in the warehouse is 25% off that weekend.”

Susan McCabe has owned Refreshed Furnishings & Makers’ Market in Cary for about 10 years and has participated in the Vintage Shop Hop each time. The weekend is a “beneficial” event that brings new shoppers in who might not otherwise know the shop exists.

Like Quatraro, McCabe will extend the special event sales and specials through Sunday. Her 10,000-square-foot “old-fashion country store” includes vendors who sell home decor; antiques; vintage furniture; religious, nautical and seasonal items; as well as “items perfect for a man cave,” McCabe said.

During the event, McCabe said she will offer deals and discounts, refreshments and snacks. She will give a free gift to shoppers who spend $50 or more.

Among the finds vintage shoppers seek these days, Campos said, is “cottagecore.” This includes items ranging from unpainted wood with original finish and vintage textiles to wallpaper. Retro from the 1970s and ‘80s is making a comeback, and copper is going strong.

“Mid-century is still strong,” Campos said, “gallery walls with ornate frames and carved wood accents. You’ll see mention of ‘Grandmacore,’ as well. People are looking for the comfort and nostalgia of an era that gives them warm, fuzzy feelings.”

This look includes embroidered textiles, cozy furniture, warm colors, layers, “the slight clutter of grandma’s home,” she said.

“[Shoppers] are throwing out the cookie-cutter home filled with Pottery Barn-like pieces. So minimalism is moving out and clutter is in. The trend is to make your house look ‘collected,’ … like you’ve been gathering family pieces for years, and not look like you furnished it with trendy pieces from Target, Hobby Lobby or T.J. Maxx," Campos said.

Gnomes are for sale in Nance Lopotko's Eclectic Avenue booth in Q'Tiques antique mall in McHenry

More information, a list of shops and the interactive Google Map is available at vintageshophop.blogspot.com and at the Vintage Shop Hop Facebook page.