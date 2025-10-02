1 injured in personal watercraft crash in Fox River Grove

One person was injured after two personal watercraft crashed into each other Tuesday afternoon along the Fox River in Fox River Grove.

The Fox River Grove Fire Protection District responded about 5 p.m. to 8700 block of Gardner Road for a wave runner crash. First responders arrived to a person injured in the crash out of the water.

The person was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington. A LifeNet medical helicopter was originally requested on standby but was canceled once the person was found to have injuries that weren’t critical, Fox River Grove Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Eldee Jackson said in an email.

The people involved in the crash said that two personal watercraft collided on the river, but it is not known how the crash happened, Jackson said.