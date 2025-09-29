Free gun safes, locks to be handed out Monday in Woodstock

Gun locks similar to this one will be handed out, along with gun safes, while supplies last, at a Firearm Safety Event and Resource Fair Monday. (Photo provided by Kane County Health Department)

Free firearms safes and cable gun locks will be available, while supplies last, at the Firearm Safety Event and Resource Fair, which takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29 in Woodstock.

The event is sponsored by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, along with state Sen. Don DeWitte, state Rep. Suzanne Ness, the Suicide Prevention Task Force and NAMI of McHenry County.

Several other organizations will be on hand to share mental health and safety resources, including:

Veteran’s Path to Hope

American Legion

Veterans Assistance Commission

Association for Individual Development

Pioneer Center

NW Center Against Sexual Assault

Live4Lali

Marshmallow’s Hope

The resource fair takes place at the Community Foundation for McHenry County, 33 E. Woodstock St. in Crystal Lake.