Free gun safes, locks to be handed out Monday in Woodstock

Free firearms safes and cable gun locks will be available, while supplies last, at the Firearm Safety Event and Resource Fair, which takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29 in Woodstock.
The event is sponsored by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, along with state Sen. Don DeWitte, state Rep. Suzanne Ness, the Suicide Prevention Task Force and NAMI of McHenry County.
Several other organizations will be on hand to share mental health and safety resources, including:
- Veteran’s Path to Hope
- American Legion
- Veterans Assistance Commission
- Association for Individual Development
- Pioneer Center
- NW Center Against Sexual Assault
- Live4Lali
- Marshmallow’s Hope
The resource fair takes place at the Community Foundation for McHenry County, 33 E. Woodstock St. in Crystal Lake.