Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Northwest Herald

Free gun safes, locks to be handed out Monday in Woodstock

The Kane County Health Department is offering free gun locks to gun owners and retailers to promote safe firearm storage and prevent unintentional injury or death.

Gun locks similar to this one will be handed out, along with gun safes, while supplies last, at a Firearm Safety Event and Resource Fair Monday. (Photo provided by Kane County Health Department)

By Shaw Local News Network

Free firearms safes and cable gun locks will be available, while supplies last, at the Firearm Safety Event and Resource Fair, which takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29 in Woodstock.

The event is sponsored by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, along with state Sen. Don DeWitte, state Rep. Suzanne Ness, the Suicide Prevention Task Force and NAMI of McHenry County.

Several other organizations will be on hand to share mental health and safety resources, including:

  • Veteran’s Path to Hope
  • American Legion
  • Veterans Assistance Commission
  • Association for Individual Development
  • Pioneer Center
  • NW Center Against Sexual Assault
  • Live4Lali
  • Marshmallow’s Hope

The resource fair takes place at the Community Foundation for McHenry County, 33 E. Woodstock St. in Crystal Lake.

McHenry CountyLocal NewsMcHenry County Sheriff's OfficeWoodstockSuzanne NessDon DeWitteMcHenry County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois