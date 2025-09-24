Holzlager brewery in Woodstock is closing its doors: ‘Final chapter’ of ‘dream come true’

Abby Piluski pours a pint of Agrarian American Pale Ale last year at Holzlager Brewing Company in Woodstock. The brewery is closing its doors next month. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Holzlager Brewing Company in Woodstock is closing its doors.

The brewery, located at 150 S. Eastwood Drive-Route 47, said on social media it is planning to shut down in mid-October.

It wasn’t clear what prompted the brewery’s closure or when the final day will be, but a post announcing Holzlager’s last Oktoberfest beer release said: “It’s a bittersweet end to what began as a dream come true, and we want you to be part of this final chapter.”

Traffic zips by Holzlager Brewing Company in Woodstock in December. Travis Slepcevich, the owner of Holzlager, was concerned about the construction affecting his business. He announced he's closing. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Messages left for the brewery and owner Travis Slepcevich Wednesday were not immediately returned.

The brewery is located in the middle of the Route 47 corridor that is scheduled to be widened beginning next year.

Slepcevich had expressed concerns last year about the construction and its impact on sales. His closing comes as indications that consumer preferences have somewhat shifted away from craft beer, and Slepcevich said taproom sales made up most of the business.

Holzlager opened its doors in 2019. Its name was a nod to the city’s name, with “holz” being German for “wood” and lager meaning “stock,” according to news reports at the time.

The brewery also aimed to have local hops featured in its beers. In 2019, a “Lucas Road” American pale ale featured hops grown in the Lucas Road area.

Students at McHenry County College also grew hops on the college’s farm in 2023 that were made into two different beers made available at the brewery last year.

Agrarian American Pale Ale, shown at Holzlager Brewing Company in Woodstock last year, was one of two beers brewed with hops grown by McHenry County College students. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

While the brewery is wrapping up operations, it announced on Facebook Tuesday that it’s having a closing sale and encouraged people to stock up on their favorite Holzlager brews “before they’re gone forever.”