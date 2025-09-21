Cary P.O. box number change causes headaches for online bill payers

The village of Cary has asked residents who pay utility bills online to update the P.O. Box address through their bank in order to avoid delays in payment processing.

The village’s P.O. Box address for utility payments for water and sewage was changed unexpectedly by the US Postal Service, according to a village news release. When the address was first changed, the village notified residents and businesses back in April, Assistant Village Administrator Nick Radcliffe said.

Residents who use the “Online Bill Pay” method may have received a notification from the village that their most recent payment was not received. This is due to some banks stopped forwarding the bills to the new address, prompting the village to send out a recent alert, Radcliffe said.

The delayed payment affects 3 to 4% of the village’s roughly 6,800 users, Radcliffe said. The delay only affects “Online Bill Pay” because that options prompts banks to physically cut a check to the village, Radcliffe said.

Residents are told to contact their bank to update the P.O. Box address to “avoid delays with processing of payments in the future,” according to the release.

The new address is: Village of Cary, P.O. Box 88077, Chicago, IL 60680-1077

Residents with any questions can contact the Finance Department at Finance@CaryIllinois.com or at 847-639-0003, option 1.