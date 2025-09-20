C-G’s Tenopir 1st at Warren, Jacobs’ Szymonik sets Kaneland course record: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys cross country

Warren Bill Dawson Invite: At Gurnee, Cary-Grove senior Jameson Tenopir easily rolled to first place in 15:01.7. Buffalo Grove’s Riley Wold (15:18.7) took second, followed by Grant’s Maxx Haas (15:20.9) in third.

“I’m really happy with it. It was really hot out here, but I didn’t quite get the speed I was looking for,” Tenopir said of his first-place finish. “I want to win state – that’s my goal – and if these next few weeks go how I want them to I’ll have a great shot of winning.”

Crystal Lake South’s Joseph Gonzalez (15:46.5) placed 10th and C-G’s Aaron Milewski (16:03.9) was 18th. South’s Logan Aarseth (16:04.8) was 20th and South’s Chad Wehby (16:12.0) was 22nd.

Woodstock Ryan Byrne Festival: At Emricson Park in Woodstock, Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt raced to a first-place finish in the top flight in 16:06.61, beating Crystal Lake Central’s Amana Omale (16:23.24), who took second.

Crystal Lake Central took first in the remaining six flights. Ethan McMahon (Flight 2) Chase Teresi (3), Reed Mihelich (4), Finn Godlewski (5) Daniel Polston (6) and Oliver Lavaty (7) all were winners for the Tigers.

Minooka Invite: At Channahon Community Park, Huntley’s Andrew Raistrick (16:24) placed 11th in Flight 1 and Logan Barreto (17:01) was sixth in Flight 5.

Kaneland Larry Eddington Invite: At Maple Park, Jacobs’ Nathan Pierzchalski (16:25.55) and Gavin Glosson (16:28.59) took 25th and 26th, respectively, for the Golden Eagles. Burlington Central’s Brandon Pflug (16:35.39) was 30th and Jacobs’ Alex Taskov (16:40.52) was 32nd.

Girls cross country

Kaneland Larry Eddington Invite: At Maple Park, Jacobs freshman Lennox Szymonik coasted to a first-place finish in 16:54.95, setting the course record at Kaneland High School. The next closest finisher was Timothy Christian’s Lyla Plaiser (18:21.56). Jacobs took second out of 17 teams, Hampshire was third and Burlington Central was fourth.

Lennox Szymonik sets the course record at Kaneland High School today!



16:54 for the 3 mile course! pic.twitter.com/uC5p0pz1V0 — Jacobs Cross Country (@HDJacobsXC) September 20, 2025

Hampshire’s Reese Long (18:41.80) placed sixth, Burlington Central’s Hailey Romano (19:19.92) took 14th, Jacobs’ Dani Soto (19:25.53) took 16th and Hampshire’s Miya Minogue (19:27.51) was 17th.

Burlington Central’s Addison Davis (19:27.70) placed 18th, Hampshire’s Annabelle Haskins (19:27.72) took 19th and Jacobs’ Mackenzie Cronin (19:29.16) was 20th.

Warren Bill Dawson Invite: At Gurnee, Cary-Grove’s Alexandra Santoyo (18:40.0) was eighth for the area’s top finish. Crystal Lake South’s Caroline Lucas (19:01.8) was 12th and teammate Laynie Ripley (19:33.8) was 20th.

“I think Alexandra (Santoyo) has been a really nice addition to our team, and four of our top five today are new runners,” C-G coach Mark Anderson said. “She (Santoyo) gets better as the race gets longer, and she has really excelled in the 3-mile racing.”

Woodstock Ryan Byrne Fest: At Emricson Park in Woodstock, Prairie Ridge’s Emaline Foster took the top flight title in 18:23.50, well ahead of Vernon Hills’ Estella Ollinger (19:52.51) in second. The Wolves took first in all seven flights.

Winners for Prairie Ridge included Anneke Dam (Flight 2) Maia Lancaster (3), Genevieve Torgerson (4), Caitlyn MacAulay (5), Addison Sawyer (6) and Flynn Wolff (7).

Minooka Invite: At Channahon Community Park, Huntley had a strong day with Isabella Ciesla (18:21) taking first in Flight 1, Morgan Sauber (18:44) winning Flight 2, Cori Kilvinger (18:42) winning Flight 3 and Haley Rahman (18:43) winning Flight 4.

Girls volleyball

Wheaton Classic: At the Great Lakes Volleyball Center in Aurora, Prairie Ridge took third out of 24 teams, defeating Loyola 23-25, 27-25, 28-26 in the third-place match. The Wolves (12-2) beat Lyons 20-25, 25-16, 25-17 in their first match Saturday, then fell to Benet 25-19, 25-17 in the semifinals.

Addison Smith had 77 assists and six aces on Saturday and was named to the All-Tournament team. Maizy Agnello recorded 30 kills, Adeline Grider had 24 kills and Tegan Vrbancic added 39 digs. Abigail Smith had nine blocks.

Girls tennis

Palatine Quad: At Palatine, Crystal Lake Central finished 3-0 with wins over Plainfield South (6-0), Palatine (6-0) and Warren (5-1) to improve to 14-2 overall. Evie Johnson finished 2-1 at No. 1 singles, and Kaylen Kaczmarek was 3-0 at No. 2 singles without dropping a set.

All three doubles teams for Central went 3-0 in straight sets, including Anna Starr/Olivia Craigen (No. 1), Sophia Jones/Eliza Kuranda (No. 2), Sophia Fuchsloch/Lanie Gannon (No. 3), and Delaney Lisle/Ella DeSando (No. 4).

Boys soccer

Huntley 1, Hononegah 0: At Hononegah, Ethan Knaus earned a shutout with three saves, and Allen Williams scored in the 75th minute to lift the Red Raiders (5-0-2) to a nonconference win. Brendan Freier assisted the game’s lone goal.

Girls golf

Mundelein Invite: At Brae Loch in Grayslake, Johnsburg’s Addison Sweetwood shot an 89 to tie for first and lead the Skyhawks to the seven-team championship. Johnsburg’s London Baidinger was sixth with a 95 and Lauren McQuiston was seventh with a 96.

Johnsburg won with a 388, Evanston Township (396) was second and McHenry (399) was third.

McHenry’s Abby Powers tied for fourth with a 93, Abby Shoemaker tied for eighth with a 97 and Madelyn Blake tied for 10th with a 99.

Guilford Invite: At Ingersoll in Rockford, Prairie Ridge’s Grace Mertel tallied an 84 and tied for 14th overall in the 19-team field. Hampshire’s Maddie Franz (87) tied for 22nd and teammate Estancia Arenas (88) was 24th.

• The Daily Herald’s John Bumbales contributed to this report.