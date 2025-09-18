Overnight police activity in Crystal Lake area ‘peacefully resolved’

Early-morning police activity near Crystal Lake was “peacefully resolved,” police said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert at midnight Wednesday, asking the public to avoid the area of Manor Road near Crystal Lake due to police activity.

The alert came out at 11:52 p.m., and another was issued by the sheriff’s office at 4:45 a.m. saying the police activity had been cleared and the “situation has been resolved.”

Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard Neumann did not say what the incident involved but said his department assisted the sheriff’s office and it “was peacefully resolved. Since MCSO is the investigating agency they will be able to provide specific details.”

The Sheriff’s Office couldn’t immediately be reached Thursday morning.

Contrary to some social media posts, McHenry County Chief Deputy Coroner Olivia Zednick said Thursday morning there were no remains removed from the scene.

