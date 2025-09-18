McHenry County Board gives raises to elected officials with no further discussion or separate vote

McHenry County elected officials will be getting raises to kick off their next terms.

The McHenry County Board approved the raises without discussion or a separate vote Tuesday evening.

Instead, the raises were approved as part of a consent agenda, which typically consists of a group of routine items bundled for a single vote. The measures passed 16-1, with board member Eric Hendricks casting the sole no vote. Larry Smith was absent.

Hendricks couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.

When the salaries came up in committee earlier this month, Hendricks said he didn’t have an issue with the requests. But he said he thought salaries should be addressed on a regular basis and opposed the automatic annual raises for elected officials, which are built in and tied to the rate of inflation.

The raises got approved in the middle of a tight budget season for the County Board. Officials said last week that expenses are expected to outpace revenue by about $3.7 million in the coming fiscal year, which starts Dec. 1.

Hendricks said in committee that the raises should be looked at alongside this year’s budget because they might affect other county spending and what the board requests in its property tax levy.

The salaries have been discussed for the past few months since County Clerk Joe Tirio, who also handles the responsibilities of the county recorder, did some pay comparisons and brought his request to the board. Tirio said his job’s pay should increase because it had not kept pace with inflation, and he also cited safety issues and harassment that county clerks and election officials have faced in recent years.

Currently, the clerk-recorder, treasurer, auditor, coroner and circuit clerk make a base salary of $114,000 per year. With the new raises in place, the clerk-recorder and treasurer salaries will increase to $154,000 starting late next year, when the new terms for those offices start after the 2026 elections.

Those officeholders will get a raise of the lesser of 3% or the consumer price index, which is a measure of inflation, each year. They also get a $6,500 state stipend.

Starting in fiscal 2029 – when the new terms for circuit clerk, coroner and auditor start – they will make the same as the treasurer and clerk and also get the lesser of 3% or CPI as well as the stipend.

The sheriff, a position also up for reelection next year, will make the same as the state’s attorney starting late next year, when the next sheriff’s term starts. The sheriff also receives the state stipend and a $4,000 county stipend.

The regional superintendent of education, a spot also up next year, has a salary set by the state. All of the countywide elected offices and 15 of the 18 County Board members are Republicans. All of the incumbents up next year for the countywide offices and most of the County Board has indicated they are seeking reelection.

The County Board chair also will see a pay increase at the end of 2028, when the new term starts. The chair will make $104,300 and have the same increases as the clerk and treasurer, but will not receive the stipend.

A separate proposal regarding the pay for County Board members has been tabled by another County Board committee until after the budget is passed. The board must approve a budget before the new fiscal year starts Dec. 1.

Salary increases for elected officials must be approved at least 180 days before the election for those offices. But historically, McHenry County officials have approved them ahead of the primary election.

Candidates running next year have been able to pass petitions since early August and will file to run for office between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. The primary election will be held March 17.