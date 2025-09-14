Chamber foundation emergency grant helps Algonquin restaurant after water main break

Algonquin restaurant BrewHaus 31 receives assistance from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Chamber Foundation’s emergency grant to help recover from a water main break. (Photo provided by Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce)

Algonquin restaurant BrewHaus 31 received assistance from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Chamber Foundation’s emergency grant to help recover from a water main break.

An underground water main break required over $10,000 in repairs and forced the business to close for nearly three days in August, according to a chamber foundation news release. The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Emergency Recovery Team Fund provided a $1,000 grant to help the restaurant with the unexpected costs.

The ALERT Fund provides “fast, flexible micro-grants to local businesses facing unexpected damage or disruptions,” such as vandalism, theft, fire, flood or other damage, chamber officials said in the release.

The ALERT Fund can provide up to $1,000 within one day to help keep business doors open and staff employed. Any local business in the 60102 or 60156 ZIP codes can apply, even those that are not chamber members, chamber Executive Director Greg Urban said last year.

“When unexpected challenges hit, every bit of support counts,” Brewhaus 31 owner Jimmi Patel said in the release. “The Chamber Foundation reminds us that our community is behind us and helps keep our small business moving forward.”

Brewhaus 31, located at 1320 S Main St. in Algonquin, opened late last year after the Riverview Restaurant permanently closed. The new establishment sells craft beers, gourmet pizzas and crafted cocktails, and has a “Playzone” featuring darts, video gaming slots and board games.

This is the second grant the ALERT fund has given. The Annex Restaurant & Lounge in Lake in the Hills was the first recipient after the restaurant sustained damage from a break-in.

“Incidents like this can knock a small business off course, and the costs that insurance won’t cover add up fast,” Urban said in the release. “The ALERT Fund exists to bridge that gap – so our local employers can recover quicker, keep staff working, and continue serving our community. This support is possible only because neighbors and businesses choose to give.”

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Chamber Foundation was brought back in November after being defunct for about seven years, Urban said. The nonprofit started with almost $10,000 in the fund. It aims to support local businesses through education, financial assistance and community engagement.

As the foundation grows, the maximum $1,000 ALERT grant amount for damage may increase, Urban said.

Tax-deductible donations can be made to the chamber foundation and the ALERT Fund at ALChamberFoundation.org.