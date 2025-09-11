Shaw Local

Report of man with knife puts Crystal Lake schools on alert. It turned out to be a pencil.

By Michelle Meyer

Nearby Crystal Lake elementary schools were put on security alert Thursday morning for a report of a person walking around nearby with a knife – but it turned out to be a pencil, police say.

The Crystal Lake Police Department responded to a call for a reported “suspicious person” in the area of Berkshire Drive and North Hampton Drive, according to a Crystal Lake Police Department news release.

“A resident of the area reported they observed a person walking eastbound who was possibly armed with a knife,” police said in the release. “Due to the nature of the complaint, the area schools were notified as a precautionary measure.”

Some District 47 schools were put on a “secure” alert, which prevented anyone from entering or leaving the buildings while police searched the surrounding area. Schools on the secure alert continued with regular activities, according to a District 47 alert.

Police located the person, and found the item they were carrying was a pencil, according to the release. There is no known threat to the public at this time, police said.

Crystal Lake police continue to investigate the matter and encourages anyone with information related to the case to call the department at 815-356-3620. Anonymous tips can be sent to police by texting the word CLPDTIP along with tip information to 847411.

