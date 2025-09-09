Firefighters put out garage blaze in Algonquin before it spreads, assist resident out of home

Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in an attached garage in Algonquin Monday evening before it spread to the house.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a call at 6:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Tenby Way for a garbage can fire that was upgraded to a structure fire. First responders arrived within four minutes to “smoke and fire coming from the rear of an attached garage” of a two-story home, according to a Huntley Fire Protection District news release.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire before it extended into the home. Damage was confined to the back wall of the garage, according to the release.

One person was home during the fire and was assisted out of the home by fire and police crews, according to the release. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Huntley Fire Protection District.

Fire departments from Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Pingree Grove and Marengo assisted in the call.