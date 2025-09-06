McHenry Music Festival 2026 gets OK from Council; ticket service fee idea rejected

Austin Burke and band play on stage during the RISE Up Foundation's first-ever music festival on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Petersen Park in McHenry. The three-day event is now known as the McHenry Music Festival. - FILE (Lucy Dolan for Shaw Local/Matthew Apgar)

A proposal from McHenry Fourth Ward Alderwoman Chris Bassi to add a 5% service fee on tickets for next year’s McHenry Music Festival was a nonstarter for its co-founder, Mayor Wayne Jett, and the McHenry City Council.

Bassi suggested at this week’s Council meeting Tuesday that funds generated by a per-ticket fee could go toward the use of Petersen Park, where the music fest is held, with any extra funds generated earmarked for other city parks.

Even though the RISE Up Foundation, which hosts the festival, is a nonprofit, Bassi said she was uncomfortable with waiving fees without a financial contribution for the use of the park.

“No,” Jett responded to Bassi. “I risk $3 million as it is. To also put more risk on it ... I don’t think some people realize how much risk goes into this.”

Jett added: “If that happens, we will move it. It is that simple.”

Founded by Jett and his wife, Amber, the 2025 music festival is set to kick off Sept. 12 and runs through Sept. 14 at Petersen Park. Proceeds from the event are used to benefit local parks. The 2026 festival, set for Sept. 10 to 12, 2026, got its approvals Tuesday from the Council.

The Jetts asked McHenry for use of Petersen Park, a special event liquor license and a “100% reduction for the charges for city services incurred as a result of the event,” for 2026.

Split into three motions, the Council unanimously approved using the park and the special event liquor license.

Bassi was the sole “no” vote on the question of eliminating charges for city services. She questioned the city’s direct costs associated with the three-day festival, the foundation’s previous donations to the city and whether the projects funded have created additional costs for the city.

“What is the total cost for police labor for the entire three-day event?” she asked Chief of Police John Birk.

Birk said he’d have to do some research to determine that, as his department has never billed for the event.

After the previous three concert festivals, the foundation has made two donations of $200,000 and one for $300,000 to the city, Bassi said.

The concert series helped fund the renovation of Miller Point Park. A $250,000 donation by local businessman Gary Lang, funded the music amphitheater there.

The new, inclusive playground at Veteran’s Memorial Park cost $420,000, with RISE Up picking up all but $120,000.

The city also now maintains the splash pad – funded by the first concert weekend – at Fort McHenry, and the bike pump track planned at Knox Park with the 2025 concert proceeds has a significant cost, Bassi said.

The bike pump track currently has a $600,000 price tag, Jett said, noting it was something the public has been talking about and that, when asked for input, City Council members did not make suggestions for how to use the 2025 concert proceeds.

“I don’t care where it goes as long as it goes back to the community,” Jett said of festival proceeds.

Resident Nathan Fenton, attending the meeting to comment about neighborhood access during road construction, spoke before the 6-1 vote.

“It is absolutely ridiculous that that request was even made,” Fenton said of Bassi’s ticket fee suggestion. “The only way in which things have gotten done in these past few years to improve community parks ... has come through the RISE UP Foundation. Very disheartened by that request.”

For information on this year’s festival, go to mchenrymusicfest.com. Performers include Sam Hunt, Slightly Stoopid and Bailey Zimmerman.