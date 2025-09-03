Woodstock officer rescues woman in wheelchair from house fire

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responds to a fire at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, to a residential fire alarm in the 200 block of Sparrow Drive in Woodstock. An officer who arrived ahead of the crew rescued a woman in a wheelchair from the smoke-filled home. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A Woodstock police officer is credited with rescuing a woman in a wheelchair from house fire Tuesday evening.

Crews from the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded at about 5 p.m. Tuesday to a residential fire alarm in the 200 block of Sparrow Drive in Woodstock for a residential fire alarm.

A local officer who arrived on the scene just prior to the fire crew removed a woman from smoke-filled home, district Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a new release.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which started in the kitchen but was rapidly expanding, Vucha said.

The woman, who experienced smoke inhalation, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for further treatment. No firefighter injuries were reported.

Smoke damage occurred throughout the house, which was deemed uninhabitable until repairs can be made, displacing two occupants, Vucha said. The American Red Cross was requested to provide support for those residents.

The fire remains under investigation by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.

It was a busy evening for the fire district, whose units were dispatched to other incidents at the same time, including a crash at Route 120 and Queen Anne Road, the release said.

“We greatly appreciate the coordination and support provided by our neighboring agencies who assisted with those additional calls and covered our stations, along with the Woodstock Police Department and our dispatchers during this peak in service calls,” Vucha said.