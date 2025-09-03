True Patriots Care to host ‘Ride to Remember’ in Woodstock Saturday in memory of 9/11

Participants in "The Wall that Heals" processional depart the Woodstock Harley Davidson May 22, 2024. The Woodstock Harley Davidson will host a ride Saturday. (Claire O'Brien)

True Patriots Care, an organization that aims to recognize and support first responders and those who served in the military, will host a Sept. 11 anniversary ride to remember those who lost their lives in or responded courageously to the terrorist attacks.

The ride is Saturday, Sept. 6, in Woodstock.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Woodstock Harley-Davidson, with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. The ride starts and ends at the dealership.

The ride, which will be police-escorted, is sponsored by True Patriots Care, Woodstock KTM/Triumph and the Woodstock Harley-Davidson, the organization said. It is open to all motorcyclists “to come together in unity, respect and remembrance.”

There will be a memorial in a field near the Harley-Davidson dealership of hundreds of flags, representing the number of firefighters who died during the attacks.

The cost to participate is $30 per motorcycle, and riders can sign up online at truepatriotscare.com/ridetoremember-motorcyclerun for a $5 discount.

True Patriots Care also will run three 9/11 memorial healing fields from Sept. 9 through 14. The fields will have 403 flags each, one for each first responder who lost their lives on 9/11. Firefighters are represented by 343 of the flags, and the remaining 60 flags represent police and Port Authority personnel.

The fields will be located at Carpentersville Fire Station 1, Grafelman Park in West Dundee and Elmhurst Fire Station 2.