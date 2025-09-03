Crystal Lake shelter steps up to rescue 40 cats from hoarding house

Deb Parquette, owner of Purrfect Cat Rescue in Crystal Lake, holds Rascal, one of the 40 cats rescued from a hoarding home. (Michelle Meyer)

When Crystal Lake-based Purrfect Cat Rescue owner Deb Parquette got the call to take in 40 cats after the previous owner died in February, she knew she could take on the massive task.

“We’re the only shelter that stepped up,” she said.

Seven months after taking on their largest endeavorer yet, the cage-free and no-kill shelter is still addressing medical needs of the cats who were left in a dire hoarding situation in Crystal Lake. Seven cats were trapped in the basement of the home, and likely never saw sunlight, Parquette said.

Curley, one of the 40 rescued cats from a hoarding home by Purrfect Cat Rescue, has a bullet in his hind leg and has a previous fracture in his pelvis. (Photo provided by Deb Parquette)

The price for caring for the cats has been hefty.

Parquette is spending a minimum of about $1,000 on medical expenses alone for each cat. Many came to her with severe dental issues and ear infections. Despite the challenge, she’s happy and proud she’s been able to step up.

“These were not healthy cats, but I’m glad to give them what they need, and what they deserve,” she said.

Parquette took the cats in groups, a few at a time to manage introducing them to the new environment and available foster homes. The last cat of the bunch, Cookie, is still recovering from his surgeries and slowly warming up to humans.

Curley was taken in by his previous owner because a neighbor would shoot at him. Parquette recently found out that Curley has a bullet in his hind leg and has a previous fracture in his pelvis, she said.

“It was a rough start to their stay with us, but they have blossomed into amazing creatures enjoying their new healthier life,” Purrfect Cat Rescue medical director and Parquette’s sister Diane Harris said. “We are so proud of them.”

Another cat, Rascal, is in need of entropion eye surgery. His eyelids roll inward, causing his eyelashes to rub against his eyeballs.

Several of the 40 cats have already been adopted into new homes, Parquette said.

One of the 40 cats rescued in from a hoarding home, Headlight, sleeps on one of the many cat trees at the cage-less Purrfect Cat Rescue shelter in Crystal Lake. (Michelle Meyer)

Purrfect Cat Rescue, located at 318 N. Route 31, Crystal Lake, opened at the start of 2019. The shelter is cage-free and has dozens of “cat trees” for scratching and climbing. It also has a clinic for vaccinations and cordoned-off spaces for kittens.

This hoarding rescue is not Parquette’s first, as she took in more than a dozen cats from a home at the start of her shelter journey.

The shelter is funded by dedicated donors and is completely run by volunteers. It has been able to grow over the past six years, now currently housing about 70 cats, plus another 30 in foster homes.

Self-described as an all around animal lover, Parquette decided to start a cat shelter because of the glaring need in the area.

“Cats are so often neglected and overlooked,” she said.

Like many nonprofits, Purrfect Cat Rescue struggles with maintaining a strong number of volunteers and keeping donations at a steady flow. There are multiple ways people can volunteer, from helping to clean the shelter, socializing with the cats and assisting with community outreach and fundraisers.

Purrfect Cat Rescue frequently hosts “kitty bingo” nights. Its next event will be on Sept. 13 at Baird and Warner in Algonquin. A fundraiser at Countryside Flower Shop and Nursery is set for Sept. 27.

This year, Parquette has seen the highest number of surrenders and kitten intakes, but doesn’t know why the sudden uptick in numbers.

“This year is the worst I’ve ever seen it,” she said.

Right now, the “kitten rooms” are packed as they reach the age to be adopted out. Despite the dozens of cats coming in and out of the shelter, Parquette knows their names, who’s bonded with who and their personality quirks.

“It’s my job to know everybody’s story, so I know they’re going to the right home,” she said.

One of her newest arrivals is Tommy, a cat who was abandoned in the middle of farm land with puncture wounds and abscess. So far, the shelter has covered approximately $12,000 in medical costs for him, Parquette said.

Cookie, the last of the 40 rescued cats from a hoarding home by Purrfect Cat Rescue, is adjusting to his new life after being in a basement for years. (Photo provided by Deb Parquette)

The shelter focuses on taking in cats in the McHenry County area, but will accept cats from surrounding counties if they need the support.

“My heart bleeds for those kitties,” Parquette said. “I know I can’t save them all, but the ones I do save, I give them everything I’ve got. Everybody has a chance here.”