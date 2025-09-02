Crystal Lake man’s sentencing for $8M Ponzi scheme delayed again as he aims to take back McHenry County plea

A Crystal Lake man who pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding investors out of more than $8 million has appealed for his sentencing to be delayed again due to ongoing health issues, according to court documents.

Alan J. Hanke, 60, pleaded guilty in New York federal court in June to a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme and to filing bankruptcy in an attempt to conceal his crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Hanke, the sole member of his company IOLO Capital, was arraigned last year in a nine-count indictment on charges of security fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, money-laundering conspiracy, wire fraud, bankruptcy fraud and filing a false bankruptcy declaration. He initially pleaded not guilty.

Hanke originally was scheduled for sentencing Sept. 4 after it was postponed twice. Hanke’s attorney, Michael Schneider, submitted a third continuance request last week, asking for the sentencing to take place after Nov. 28, citing Hanke’s ongoing health issues.

Hanke “suffers from esophageal stenosis related to radiation treatment he received after he was diagnosed with cancer,” Schneider wrote in the request. Hanke was scheduled for surgery to insert a feeding tube, as swallowing has become more difficult over the years. But the procedure has been delayed “several times” due to his “ill health,” and he is currently scheduled for the surgery Oct. 27 at Rockford’s Javon Bea Hospital, according to the court document.

Further health issues prompted Hanke to visit an emergency room in August for difficulty swallowing, according to court documents. A esophageal dilation was scheduled but then canceled due to “extremely high blood pressure,” and he was taken for further testing to the Rockford hospital, where a CT scan found an abnormality in a carotid artery, according to the court motion.

“As of the writing of this letter, the treatment for the carotid artery issue has not been explained to Mr. Hanke,” Schneider wrote. “The requested adjournment is necessary both to allow for Mr. Hanke to receive necessary treatment and for counsel to inform the court of any changed diagnoses or prognoses that may be relevant to sentence.”

A status conference was set for Sept. 4 “to discuss in detail Mr. Hanke’s physical condition, status, prognosis and future care plan, and the Bureau of Prisons’ ability to provide the necessary care for Mr. Hanke in a custodial setting,” according to court records.

A tentative sentence was set for Oct. 16.

Schneider declined to provide further comment.

Hanke faces five years in prison, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, where Hanke’s federal case is being prosecuted.

Hanke was arrested on the federal charges in January 2024 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, as he was boarding an international cruise, authorities said.

In a news release at the time, federal authorities said that “victims trusted Hanke with millions of dollars for what they were assured would be safe investments. In reality, the defendant deceived the victims and used their money to enrich himself with vacations and a luxury car, and then sought to abuse bankruptcy proceedings to shield his ill-gotten gains.”

The government also has ordered Hanke to pay back $8.2 million in restitution.

On the same day of the sentencing continuance request, Hanke also filed a request to reverse his guilty plea in McHenry County court. Just weeks ago, he pleaded guilty to a Class 4 felony of using a credit or debit card with the intent to defraud the McHenry-based Sons of the American Legion Post 491.

Hanke had entered a blind plea, meaning that he didn’t know at the time what the punishment would be. Sentencing on a Class 4 felony ranges from probation to three years in prison.

But in a motion to withdraw his guilty plea filed Aug. 21 in court, Hanke claims that the plea was entered “under a misapprehension of the law ... [and] the facts.” He said there is a doubt to his guilt, and he wants his case heard by a jury.