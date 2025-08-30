Child airlifted after being run over by lawnmower near Cary

A child was airlifted in critical condition Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, after being run over by a lawn mower. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

A child was airlifted in critical condition Saturday afternoon after being run over by a lawnmower near Cary, Cary Fire Protection District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

The Cary Fire Protection District was called at 12:41 p.m. Saturday to the 28700 block of West Kristy Lane near Cary, where paramedics found a young child who they determined “had been run over by an industrial-style lawnmower,” Vucha wrote in a news release.

The child suffered a “serious lower extremity injury,” Vucha said, adding a neighbor had applied a makeshift tourniquet before emergency crews arrived.

“Paramedics immediately continued lifesaving treatment and loaded the child into an awaiting ambulance,” Vucha said.

The child was transported by ambulance to the Mercyhealth Crystal Lake Hospital helipad and then airlifted in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances of the incident, Vucha said.