Car hit by train, erupts in flames near Harvard

The Harvard Fire Protection District works a scene where a car was hit by a freight train and burst into flames early on Aug. 28, 2025. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

A man was seriously injured early Thursday near Harvard when a freight train hit his car, which caught fire.

Crews found the car engulfed in flames about a quarter-mile north of the McGuire Road railroad crossing and found the male driver about 20 feet down in a ravine, Alex Vucha, public information officer for the Harvard Fire Protection District, said in a news release.

The Harvard Fire Protection District works a scene where a car was hit by a freight train and burst into flames early on Aug. 28, 2025. The driver was located about 20 feet away down a ravine. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

Because of the area’s challenging terrain, a Utility Terrain Vehicle, or UTV, was used to transport firefighters and paramedics to the crash scene.

In the pouring rain at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, crews removed the injured man with rescue equipment, and he was taken by ambulance to a Rockford hospital with serious injuries, Vucha said.

The Union Pacific freight train that was traveling northbound and collided with the car didn’t derail and had just five cars, with no hazardous materials, the release said. The vehicle driver was the only person injured.

The area has reopened to traffic, though delays were expected Thursday morning on Metra Northwest line commuters.

Metra police are investigating, the release said.