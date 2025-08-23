Northwest Herald girls tennis preview: 5 to watch in 2025

Rachelle Appelhans, Crystal Lake South (Crystal Lake South)

Rachelle Appelhans, Crystal Lake South, jr.

Appelhans has been a force since her freshman season two years ago. She boasts 47 career wins, including 46 in singles play. Last fall, she pulled off an upset in three sets during the Class 1A St. Francis Sectional after losing the first set to the No. 3 seed. At state, Rachelle won one match before getting eliminated.

Ella Doughty, Huntley (Joe Aguilar)

Ella Doughty, Huntley, sr.

A two-time Northwest Herald All-Area first team selection, Doughty went undefeated in Fox Valley Conference play last season (32-10 overall) and won the No. 1 FVC singles championship. She and the since-graduated Kate Burkey finished second at doubles at the Class 2A Huntley Sectional and went 2-2 at state.

Isabella Kowalak, Hampshire

Isabella Kowalak, Hampshire, sr.

Kowalak earned All-Area first-team honors last season. She took third at No. 1 singles at the FVC Tournament, then finished third at the Class 2A Harlem Sectional to earn a state berth for the first time. She became the Whip-Purs’ first state qualifier since 2015 and went 1-2 to finish 18-9 on the season.

Anna Mertel (Prairie Ridge)

Anna Mertel, Prairie Ridge, so.

Mertel burst onto the scene as a freshman last fall, winning 17 matches and earning All-Area second-team honors. Seeded fourth in the Class 1A St. Francis Sectional, she beat Crystal Lake South’s Rachelle Appelhans in the third-place match. Mertel won one match at state.

Jenna Remke (Joe Aguilar)

Jenna Remke, Marian Central, sr.

Remke and doubles partner Julia Lukey went on an impressive run in the postseason last fall. The duo went 4-2 at the Class 1A state tournament to reach the quarterfinals and earn first-team All-State honors. They finished the season 24-7 and won the Chicagoland Christian Conference and sectional championships. Remke earned All-Area first-team honors for a second straight season. Lukey returns for her sophomore season.