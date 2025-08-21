Wonder Lake man accused of having ‘tens of thousands’ of child sex abuse images gets 6 years in prison

A Wonder Lake man accused of having “tens of thousands” of images of child sex abuse pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count and was sentenced to six years in prison.

In exchange for David Glass’s guilty plea to a single Class X felony count of possessing and reproducing child sexual abuse materials involving children younger than 13, an additional 19 counts were dismissed, according to the judgment order in McHenry County court.

Glass, 58, is required to serve half his prison time followed by three years to life of mandatory supervised release. He will receive credit for 347 days in custody at the county jail since his arrest and must register as a sex offender.

When arrested in September, Glass possessed “tens of thousands” of images of child sex abuse material, some of which depicted toddlers, Assistant State’s Attorney Julio Cantre said.

A joint investigation involving Woodstock police, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office led to the arrest, according to a news release at the time.

At an initial court appearance before Judge Carl Metz, where Glass was denied pretrial release, the judge said the accusations were “absolutely disgusting and horrible.”

One detective said the images he found were “amongst the most severe child pornography I have [seen] in my entire career,” Cantre said.