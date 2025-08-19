McHenry home damaged after garage fire spreads

McHenry residents are displaced after a garage fire severely damaged a home early Tuesday, officials say.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 3:16 a.m. to the 500 block of Kensington Drive for a reported structure fire. First responders arrived within four minutes to a “two-story home with heavy fire visible from the garage spreading to a neighboring home,” according to a McHenry Township Fire Protection District news release. All residents were able to exit the home safely.

The scene was upgraded to a working fire; then a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System alert went out to bring in additional crews. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, according to the release.

No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported and the blaze is under investigation. A damage estimate was not available at this time, but the home is considered uninhabitable, according to the release. The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Fire departments from Algonquin, Barrington-Countryside, Cary, Countryside, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Lake Villa, Nunda, Richmond, Round Lake, Spring Grove, Wauconda and Wonder Lake assisted.