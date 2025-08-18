Huntley police debuts new patch

The Huntley Police Department has introduced a new design for its official police patch.

The patch was unveiled at National Night Out last week, although it might take a month or two to get the patch fully rolled out because of supply chain issues, Deputy Chief Kevin Keane said.

The old patch had been used since the 1990s, Keane said. Although there was a color change from baby blue to silver and gold, depending on rank, introduced in the mid-2000s, Keane said the design and size had not changed.

Keane said the new patch was a “nice change” and “definitely needed for us.”

In a department news release, officials said the process of designing the new patch was mostly in-house and took about nine months. Officials said it was a “collaborative effort,” and every level of the police department provided input.

Chief Linda Hooten said in the release that she was proud of the new insignia.

“While the look may be new,” Hooten said, “our commitment to safety, service and community remains as strong as ever.”