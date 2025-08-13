Motorist cited for driving around gates before crashing into railroad machinery in Crystal Lake

A woman injured when her car collided with a piece of Union Pacific Railroad maintenance equipment Tuesday morning in Crystal Lake was cited for driving around railroad gates, officials said.

After speaking with multiple witnesses, Metra police determined that the driver went around the gates. She was cited for disregarding a signal on an approaching train, Metra communications director Michael Gillis said in an email.

A ballast regulator responsible for the replacement of rail ties and ballasts was moving along the tracks when it collided with a Volkswagen Beetle at the crossing of Sands Road about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Gillis said. The Metra line that goes to Crystal Lake runs on Union Pacific tracks.

The driver was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with head injuries, Gillis said. Her condition was unclear.

The crash resulted in the tracks closing for about an hour, delaying trains, Gillis said. Sands Road from Route 14 to Smitana Road was closed for about two hours, according to the Crystal Lake Police Department.