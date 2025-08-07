Cary gives extension on Maplewood development; opposition persists despite addition of single-family homes

Cordogan Clark associate Viral Shah shows updated plans for the development on the former Maplewood school property on June 18, 2025 in Cary. (Michelle Meyer)

Developers looking to turn the former Maplewood School property into a multifamily residential area in Cary have been granted another 90 days to propose the final plan to the Village Board.

Developers Cordogan Clark and JTE Real Estate Services, along with Eriksson Engineering and D2 Capital Advisors, cited the need for the extension to complete negotiations and finalize construction budgets. Cary village trustees unanimously approved the 90-day extension Tuesday.

A rendering of the updated conceptual plan for the Maplewood development in Cary. (Michelle Meyer)

“This additional time will ensure that all elements are thoroughly vetted and aligned with the village’s expectations and community interests,” John Cordogan and Michael Poulakidas of Cordogan Clark & Associates and JM Developers said in a letter to the village. “We remain committed to transparency, collaboration and delivering a project that reflects the shared vision of the village and its residents.”

The extension comes after the initial 150 days the village gave developers in March to finalize their plan. In that time, developers have completed two open houses with residents, a market study and stormwater detention plans, according to village documents.

Developers also updated their plans in June to include some owner-occupied, single-family homes and a larger public park after many nearby residents have been outspoken in advocating for single-family homes. However, residents’ concerns over density and building height remain.

The new plan now calls for 12 two-story, single-family homes; 16 two-story townhouses; 22 three-story townhomes; two five-story apartment buildings; and one four-story apartment building, totaling 228 apartment units.

The 90-day extension puts the due date at Nov. 13, Village Administrator Erik Morimoto said in an email to the Northwest Herald. Next steps for developers will be to go before the village’s Zoning, Planning and Appeals Board and the Village Board for approval.

In the meantime, developers have a goal to update a market study sometime in September to consider new nearby developments in the works, Poulakidas said. New developments include Ridgefield Landing’s 38 units across the street from village hall, the new Cary School District 26 transportation center next to Aldi, and the proposed 360 units on the 38-acre Damisch Farm property.

Developers also are working with the village on the Maplewood Road extension project adjacent to the proposed development that serves as the only access point into the development. The project aims to improve mobility in downtown Cary. The new road would be an extension of Industrial Drive, running from Cary-Algonquin Road to High Road, parallel with Route 14 and south of the railroad tracks.

Despite the three-month extension, developers plan to stay on track with their overall schedule, Poulakidas said.

Mayor Mark Kownick commended developers’ efforts in listening to residents’ concerns by making some adjustments in their plans.

“We have one shot to get this right,” he said. “We’re not rushing through. We’re not going to jam anything down anybody’s throat. We’re going to make sure it’s done right the first time.”