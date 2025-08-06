Lakemoor man with ‘sophisticated’ pot-growing operation, 142 plants pleads guilty

A Lakemoor man who police said had a “sophisticated” pot-growing operation in his home pleaded guilty Wednesday to unlawful production of marijuana.

Edward Smith Jr., 58, was sentenced to 24 months of first-offender probation, 30 hours of public service and ordered to pay $3,450 in fines and fees, according to an order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt in the McHenry County court.

When Smith was arrested in November, police said they were following up on a tip and found 142 pot plants and 724.5 grams of marijuana, or about 1.6 pounds, in Smith’s home. Lakemoor Deputy Chief Bob Johnson described what police found as a “pretty sophisticated grow operation.”

“Plants were found throughout the residence, in nearly every room,” Johnson had said. “It was a pretty sophisticated grow operation with indoor grow tents and lighting, all the things to care for the plants. ... They were very carefully, meticulously planted. ... This was deliberate, intentional and organized to a larger scale.”

Police said they also found packaging and labeling materials as well as six firearms in the home.

Although Smith had a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card, as well as a medical marijuana card, the amount of marijuana he had surpasses what is legal with the medical marijuana card, authorities said. A person with a medical card can legally possess up to five plants over 5 inches tall, according to state law. Smith was not charged for possessing the firearms.

His attorney, George Kililis, said he would be filing a motion for return of Smith’s property, including the firearms.

“Though persons convicted of felonies typically lose their FOID privileges, Mr. Smith was placed on first-offender probation and a conviction was deferred,” Kililis said.

The matter could be expunged from his record after successful completion of the special probation.

In exchange for his guilty plea, additional charges were dismissed, including manufacturing and delivery of 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, records show.