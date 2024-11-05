Police say tip led to discovery of 1.5 pounds of pot, 142 pot plants in Lakemoor home

A Lakemoor man is accused of possessing in his home 142 pot plants and 724.5 grams of marijuana, or about 1.6 pounds, in what was described by police as a “pretty sophisticated grow operation.”

Edward J. Smith Jr., 57, of the 600 block West Sheridan Road, is charged with manufacturing with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana and producing or possessing 50 to 200 marijuana plants, Class 2 felonies, and possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint in McHenry County court.

Sentencing on a conviction of the more serious Class 2 felonies ranges from probation or up to seven years in prison.

Smith was arrested Friday at his home after “a person walked into the department” and asked to speak to an officer, Lakemoor Deputy Chief Bob Johnson said Monday.

Lakemoor police, along with the Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group, served a search warrant on the home, Johnson said.

“Plants were found throughout the residence, in nearly every room,” Johnson said. “It was a pretty sophisticated grow operation with indoor grow tents and lighting, all the things to care for the plants. ... They were very carefully, meticulously planted. ... This was deliberate, intentional and organized to a larger scale.”

Johnson said police found packaging and labeling materials, six firearms and a computer, which currently is being searched. Though Smith possesses a Firearm Owner’s Identification card, it would not be legal to have that amount of marijuana while also possessing firearms, authorities said. Police notified Illinois State Police of the charges against Smith, which could result in him permanently losing his FOID card, Johnson said.

As part of his pretrial release conditions, Smith was ordered to surrender his FOID card to the Lakemoor Police Department within 24 hours of being released. Smith has not been charged with any firearms-related offenses.

Johnson said Smith invoked his Fifth Amendment rights when questioned, and that while Smith also has a valid medical marijuana card, the amount of marijuana found in his home is not legal. A person with a medical card can legally possess up to five plants over 5 inches tall, but a person with a medical marijuana card is effectively banned from possessing firearms.

“You can’t have both,” Johnson said.

Smith made his initial appearance in court Saturday, where Judge Kevin Costello released Smith from the county jail pretrial with conditions. He is required to submit to random urine screens which must be negative for all illegal substances. He also is not allowed to consume any controlled substance without a valid prescription, Costello wrote in a court order.

Assistant Public Defender Kaitlyn Glenn, who represented Smith Saturday during his initial appearance, said Monday that Smith has a valid medical card and no criminal history. He is due back in court Dec. 4.