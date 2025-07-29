Neighbors prefer solar farm over more housing, McHenry alderwoman says

McHenry 4th Ward Alderwoman Chris Bassi knocked on doors in her McHenry neighborhood to get feedback on a proposed 27-acre solar farm near the Legend Lakes subdivision.

While she personally would not want a solar farm “in my backyard” neither would she vote on one without speaking to residents near the proposed solar array, Bassi said.

Those neighbors told her they “would prefer a solar farm in their backyard rather than having a residential area behind them,” Bassi told the McHenry City Council this week.

Madison-based Mildred Solar pitched a concept plan for the solar farm on Monday. The company has 10 similar farms in the state, including four in McHenry County, Tori Lawlor of Mildred Solar said.

“Any ComEd customer can subscribe to this project” potentially saving 20% on their electric bill, she said, adding it could power 1,000 homes in the community.

The solar farm would have a 30-year life span, at which time the panels would be removed, “and the land returned to agriculture or another use, including residential, Lawlor said.

McHenry’s recently approved Vision 2050 Comprehensive Plan designates the area just north of the Legend Lakes Townhomes off Carrick Lane for residential development. The 30-year timeframe would push development there back, according to a memo from McHenry City Planner Cody Sheriff.

That delay might be OK with the Legend Lakes residents. “They are concerned about developers coming to the city. They would like to see it as green space, but the short answer is that if you are willing to work with the neighbors you have my full support” for solar, Bassi said.

Bassi asked if Mildred Solar would be willing to push the solar array farther from the existing homes, to reduce the potential “hum” from the panels – a suggestion the representative said they would bring back to the company with their full support.

As the proposal is only a concept plan, no binding vote was taken. Mayor Wayne Jett asked council members for their feedback on the idea before the company moves forward with planning and zoning staff.

Sixth Ward Aldermen Michael Koch and 2nd Ward Alderman Andy Glab were the two dissenters. Seventh Ward Alderwoman Sue Miller was unable to attend the meeting and did not provide Jett with an opinion.

“I do not like solar,” Koch said. “This is prime farmland. I am totally against it.”

If the company does go forward with the proposal, getting Planning and Zoning approval and a final City Council vote could take months. If approved, installation of a solar farm could start “after spring thaw and wrap up in October,” said Forrest Howk, project development director from Mildred.

It would be the first solar farm in McHenry if approved.