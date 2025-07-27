Volo woman seriously injured in car crash Sunday near Grayslake

A Volo woman suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash along Route 60 near Grayslake, officials report.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about 7 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of Route 60 and Fairfield Road near Grayslake for a reported crash with injuries. First responders arrived to find two vehicles with “heavy damage,” according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A Volkswagen Atlas, driven by a 32-year-old Volo woman, was traveling east on Route 60 when witnesses reported she “failed to stop at a red light and struck” a Nissan Pathfinder driven by a 42-year-old Round Lake woman going south on Fairfield, according to the release. After colliding, the vehicles crashed into a traffic light pole.

The Volo woman was transported to a hospital with “critical, life-threatening injuries,” according to the release. The driver and two passengers in the Nissan were transported with injuries that are believed to not be life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team, according to the release.