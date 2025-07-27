The McHenry County Fair opens July 29: What you need to know

Dennis Storlie of McHenry waits with grandson Wylee, 2, before parking his mid-Fifties International Cub Lowboy at the McHenry County Fair in Woodstock on Tuesday. Storlie said the tractor was originally purchased by his grandfather. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The McHenry County Fair returns next week, running July 29 to Aug. 3 at the fairgrounds in Woodstock. Here’s what you need to know.

What’s new this year?

There are new pavilions for people to walk around and grab and enjoy food without being in the sun, fair board President Ken Bauman said.

Debuting this year are 26 more pens at the swine barn so more pigs can compete and be judged.

Also new this year is the Thursday night marquee grandstand activity, Quad Racing, featuring vehicles like 4x4s, golf carts and all-terrain vehicles.

“If they own one, they can bring it,” Bauman said of the vehicles that can race, adding that the different vehicles will have different categories.

Jessi Von Helms relaxes in a pen with her goats Jazz and Butternut at the McHenry County Fair in Woodstock on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. the Fox Lake teen said she was enjoying sitting under a fan in the 90-degree heat. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Children also have the chance to have their artwork displayed at the fair – and get free admission – if they color a fair-themed coloring page. The pages are available on the fair’s website.

Fair officials will be having a test run Monday before the fair officially opens up Tuesday, Bauman said, with the Future Farmers of America fair for high school students that day.

What’s happening at the fair?

Among the grandstand events this year are the Miss McHenry County pageant Tuesday evening, veterans salute and draft horse pulls Wednesday evening, mutton busting and bull-riding Friday evening, Eli Young Band and Dylan Scott performing Saturday night, and a demolition derby Sunday. Many of the grandstand events require an additional ticket.

A full fair schedule is available on the fair’s website, mchenrycountyfair.org.

Other festivities include eating contests, ax legends, Nick’s kids show and primetime racing, Bauman said.

How much are tickets?

General admission tickets cost $10 per day, while kids under 13, those 65 and older and military members pay $5 per day, and kids under 5 are admitted free. Season passes, valid for all six days of the fair, cost $30, and general admission and grandstand event tickets can be purchased online at mchenrycountyfair.ticketspice.com/mchenry-county-fair-tickets-2025.

Reigning queens in the audience watch the Miss McHenry County Pageant at the McHenry County Fair in Woodstock on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Bauman said the fair was a “whole week of family fun” and entertainment, adding he hoped it’s reasonably priced.

Where are the fairgrounds?

The fairgrounds are at 11900 Country Club Road in Woodstock.